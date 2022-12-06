Not Available

Harry Hill's Shark Infested Custard is a children's television series in the United Kingdom produced by Avalon Television for ITV, hosted by the comedian Harry Hill and co-written by English comedy writer Dean Wilkinson. It was broadcast at 4:30pm on Fridays on CITV. The name of the show is derived from the punchline of the well-known children's joke, "What's yellow and dangerous? Shark-infested custard." The show includes various sketches, recurring jokes, musical numbers, a comedically brief meeting with a different family with the surname Johnson every week in "Meet The Johnsons" and a Multi-Coloured Swap Shop style game called "Help The Aged". It features classic Hill characters such as Stouffer and Harry's "son from his first marriage" - ventriloquist doll Garry Hill, as well as new characters Burly Caroline, Harry Hill Snr., Speed Camera Boy, a Giant and musical "genius" Evelynne Hussey. The self-aware forumulaic style, with each show ending on a song, is very similar to the setup of Channel 4's The Harry Hill Show, the comedian's breakthrough series in the 1990s. The show is new territory for Harry Hill, as he has never made the plunge into kids TV before. However for many years Harry, whose comedy has always generally been smut-free and seldom of harsh language, has appealed to a large audience of all ages; with his mad comedic routines. While it may have originally been have a surprise when Harry announced his show plans on his website, the cross to children's entertainment was not entirely unexpected.