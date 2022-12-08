Not Available

Furious Molecules' new parody web series 'Harry Potter and the Ten Years Later' takes a look at our hero ten years after taking down He-Whose-Name-Nobody-Quite-Remembers (but before that sappy epilogue full of kids). Things have changed significantly in Harry's world. With no dark wizards or witches left, the Ministry of Magic's Auror Department shuts down, leaving Harry unemployed. Ginny wants to start a family, Hermione is having doubts about her goody-goody lifestyle, and Ron... well, he's Ron. Everything seems very average in a late-twenties-problem kind of way-- but as always, trouble finds Harry yet again.