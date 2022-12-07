Not Available

Harry's Law

  • Comedy
  • Crime
  • Drama

Studio

Warner Bros. Television

Emmy Award winner David E. Kelley created this series about fate and the people it brings together. It stars Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Harriet, a tough talker who is looking for a fresh start after being fired from her job as a patent lawyer. Harriet's world collides with Malcolm, a young man trying to figure out life, and Adam, a legal hotshot who decides to leave his firm to work with her. Along with Harriet's assistant, Jenna, the unlikely team starts a law practice in an unlikely place, a rundown shoe store.

