Harry's Law

Emmy Award winner David E. Kelley created this series about fate and the people it brings together. It stars Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Harriet, a tough talker who is looking for a fresh start after being fired from her job as a patent lawyer. Harriet's world collides with Malcolm, a young man trying to figure out life, and Adam, a legal hotshot who decides to leave his firm to work with her. Along with Harriet's assistant, Jenna, the unlikely team starts a law practice in an unlikely place, a rundown shoe store.