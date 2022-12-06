Not Available

Hart of Dixie

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Warner Bros. Television

Fast-talking New Yorker and brand new doctor Zoe Hart has it all figured out - after graduating top of her class from medical school, she'll follow in her father's footsteps and become a cardio-thoracic surgeon. But when her dreams fall apart, Zoe decides to accept an offer from a stranger, Dr. Harley Wilkes, to work with him at his small practice in Bluebell, Alabama. Zoe arrives in this small Gulf Coast town only to find that Harley has passed away and left his half of the medical practice to her in his will.

Cast

Rachel BilsonZoe Hart
Jaime KingLemon Breeland
Cress WilliamsLavon Hayes
Wilson BethelWade Kinsella
Tim MathesonDr. Brick Breeland
Scott PorterGeorge Tucker

View Full Cast >

Images

5 More Images