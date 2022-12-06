Hart to Hart

Not Available

Jonathan Hart is a self-made millionaire and the CEO of Hart Industries, a global conglomerate. His wife Jennifer is a beautiful freelance journalist. Living the jetset lifestyle, the glamorous couple spend their free time as amateur detectives. At their opulent California home, they are assisted by Max, their loyal, gravelly-voiced butler, cook, and chauffeur who also helps out in their "cases." The Hart's beloved pet dog is "Freeway".