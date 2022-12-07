Not Available

Take Hart featured Hart and the animated Plasticine character Morph and taught children how to design art features and use everyday items to make objects. The first episode was screened on 14 September 1984. Throughout its run it was shown during the afternoons with the first series on Fridays as a standalone programme. The second series onwards adopted the Children's BBC branding in 1985, when the service was launched, at which time it was moved to Wednesday afternoons where it remained until the series ended in 1993. Each episode was approximately half an hour in length.