Haruka is a bright and earnest 22- year-old college graduate looking for a job. She soon finds herself in a pinch and ends up taking a job as a manager at a talent agency. The only problem? Instead of working with clients, she ends up becoming one. And if that weren’t enough, she’s asked to pose as a 17-year-old. Although Haruka was puzzled and confused by such unexpected situation, she gradually discovers the hidden talent and attraction in herself and aims seriously to become a genuine idol! A success story about a young lady who realizes the “real” side of herself with the support of the unique people sorrounding her. --TV Asahi