Not Available

Haruka is a fisherman's daughter, who lost her home and many friends in the Tohoku earthquake. After a year living in a temporary housing, she did not want to return back to her hometown and went to Tokyo where she got captivated by a lighting store. Haruka later works at the store and decides to help the customers to find their own light in life. At the same time, Haruka slowly overcomes her emotional wounds and finds her own light.