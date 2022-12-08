Not Available

HARVEST follows three custom-harvesting crews as they dash from border to border on a six-month cannonball run, chasing crops...and millions in cash. This year, the stakes are higher than ever as the one of history's deadliest drought and tornado seasons bears down on the heartland, killing more than 500 people and leaving behind billions of dollars in damage. As these hard-core harvesters, driving monster machines, dash from one job to the next, they are only one mistake away from losing a job--or their lives. The clock is always ticking, and man, machine or Mother Nature could wipe them out at any moment, but like true American heroes, filled with courage and grit, they put their lives on the line every day, because they love what they do.