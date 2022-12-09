Harvest (2015)

Not Available

Gregg Wallace, Philippa Forrester and newcomer James Manning cross the country visiting farms that produce world class crops and meeting innovative and pioneering farmers. We'll witness the harvest as it happens up and down the country. Each episode will focus on three different locations in the UK - North, East and West. The team will follow this critical time of year as the nation's farmers find out whether all their hard work has resulted in a successful yield, and show the impact that Britain's harvest can have on the food industry and everyday consumers.