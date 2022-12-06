Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law

Not Available

Feel The Power... OF ATTORNEY! Once, he was known as the aviary superhero called simply Birdman. Eventually, Birdman fell on hard times, and the hero route went by the wayside. Now, as an attorney, he represents his fellow former Hanna-Barbera cartoon stars, in a variety of strange cases. With opposing council made up of his former villains and his pet/partner Avenger working as his personal secretary, Harvey tackles the cases only a guy in a business suit with a mask & large wings can!