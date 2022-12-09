Not Available

Hashoter Hatov

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Yoav Gross Productions

Danny Confino is a full-time cop, during one of the police's worst times. A period in which its image is at a low ebb, they are ousted every week, harassed by commanders twice a week, budgets are cut and complaints against police are piled up in DIP offices. He returns to his parents' home in order to live there temporarily, but the temporary becomes permanent and Danny finds that life at home is superior to any crime scene.

Cast

Yuval SemoDanny Konfino
Liora RivlinYona Konfino
Yigal AdikaSergent Dubi
Ortal Ben-ShoshanKorin
Loai NofiRazi
Uri GavrielIsaac

