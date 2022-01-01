Not Available

Hasta Que el Dinero Nos Separe is a telenovela produced by Emilio Larrosa. It is a remake of the Colombian soap opera Hasta Que la Plata Nos Separe. Hasta Que el Dinero Nos Separe stars Itatí Cantoral, Pedro Fernández, Victor Noriega, Luz Elena González and Joana Benedek. The telenovela made its debut on June 29, 2009 at 8 pm in Mexico's Canal de las Estrellas, in HD in some markets, and January 18, 2010 at 8/7 pm USA's Univision, starting on April 26, 2010, it aired from 8 pm est to 10 pm est in HD in some markets, until June 1, 2010, when Soy Tu Dueña premiered on Univision at 9pm, thus returning the novela back to its former one hour airing time. On February 16, 2010 Hasta Que El dinero nos separe premiered on internet TV's bsn Latino. "The Best Telenovela of the Year 2010."