Not Available

Rafael Méndez and Alejandra Maldonado are salesmen from opposite sides of life. While Méndez depends on informal sales, and that without any higher education degree, Alejandra carries her duties as the Commercial Manager of a car dealership with an MBA degree and a hard attitude up her sleeve. An unfortunate car accident will bring them together, and they will have to get the best of each other in order to survive their respective realities.