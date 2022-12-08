Not Available

The story is set in the Middle East around the Middle Ages. The story starts with the birth of the emperor of Yemen's son who is named Hatim, of whom is said that he will spread the message of peace and good. At the same time the son of the emperor of Jaffar is born, who is said that will be the greatest ever known servant of the evil spirits. The emperor of Jaffar then decides that it is better for the world that the baby is killed. The king orders that the baby's heart be burned; his man Najumi, who secretly serves the evil spirits, burns the heart of a rabbit instead and shows it to the emperor, leaving the emperor believing that the baby is dead. Najumi names the baby Dajjal and teaches him all about the dark arts. Twenty years passed, in Jaffar Dajjal deposes and kills his parents and becomes the lord of Jaffar. He creates a fire on the top tower of his palace that grants him dark powers. Najumi explains him that to become the supreme lord of the world he is to capture the forces of good and he can do that by marrying the princess of durgapur Sunena, but she has to do it on her own will not by force. He arrives at durgapur to ask the hand of Sunena, but she refuses. In the middle of the conflict Sunena's brother Suraj out of courage takes out his sword and rips Dajjal's hand; but it heals. Dajjal turns him into a stone statue and says to Sunana that he only can return her brother normal, but he will do so only if she is ready to marry him within seven months. In Yemen Hatim decides to marry Jasmin the princess of Paristan (Fairyland). Their wedding arrangements are ready. Abruptly, Sunena's lover, another prince, comes disguised as a beggar, pleading with Hatim to help him fight Dajjal. The emperor of Yemen, Hatim, the emperor of Paristan, and Sunena's lover meet together. The emperor of Paristan reveals that when Paristan was created by the forces of good. A prophecy was made that an evil lord will control this world has long has the angel of good doesn't intervene. Hatim must solve seven questions, for which purpose he must set off on a journey. The emperor gives Hatim a magical sword. Jasmin gives Hobo, a fat man who lives in Paristan, to Hatim as his servant. Slowly all of Dajjal's powers and magical towers get destroyed. Hatim defeats death. The questions are based on proverbs.