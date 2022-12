Not Available

Fukaya accidentally breaks Fujino’s vibrator so he takes her to a sex shop to get another. While there, they have passionate sex in the dressing room and Fukaya mentions how quiet she is and how she never needs to be less quiet when they do it in public. Fujino comes to the conclusion that she needs to be louder for him and tries to get Mita to help her, while the Nurse has to tell Fukaya why Fujino is acting differently.