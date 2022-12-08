Hatsu Taiken

Not Available

Everyone has a story about their "first time." Unless, of course, you're 27-year-old virgin Takanashi Machi. It's not that Machi isn't attractive, or that she's never had a boyfriend. Every opportunity she's had to have her first experience, something always got in the way. She studied hard in college and achieved her dream of becoming a veterinarian. But before she knew it, she was 27 years old and still a virgin! Ashamed and convinced that she's definitely abnormal, Machi resolves to lose her virginity by the time she turns 28. When she attends a class reunion with her two best friends, they reminisce about a student from their class, Takumi. He stood up for Machi one day when she was bullied by other boys, and since then she's considered him the best guy she's met so far in her life. "If it was Takumi, I could definitely see having my first time with him..." Machi fantasizes about meeting up with him again, but Takumi transferred from their school and no one has heard from him since. Walking down the street one day, Machi sees a seemingly stray cat and chases after it. However, its owner comes by and scoops it up, and when their eyes meet, Machi realizes this man just has to be Takumi-kun... Will he be Machi's "first time," or will she be a virgin forever?