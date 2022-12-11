Hatsukoi Geinin

Not Available

Sato Kenji is an aspiring standup comedian who knows little success and lives a modest life. Having failed to find an agency, his performances won’t attract more than a handful of spectators. Having zero skills when it comes to human relations he never had a girlfriend. But a miracle will one day occur in his overall miserable life: his encounter with a mysterious girl. She will find him funny, they will go to watch a movie, eat together, shopping… Thus starts a journey he didn’t dare to dream of, toward「Love」! ~~ Based on the novel of the same name (first published in 2009) written by Nakazawa Takeshi.