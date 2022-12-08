Haunted Highway

Not Available

The hour-long series follows two teams, Jack Osbourne & Dana Workman and Jael de Pardo & Devin Marble, as they do their own first-person investigations of the most frightening claims of paranormal activity along America's remote back roads. Fueled by eyewitness interviews and evidence collected with state-of-the-art equipment, the two teams will self-document their harrowing face-to-face encounters with the paranormal. The six episode series will feature examinations and investigations that will take the teams off the beaten path in Montana, South Dakota, Minnesota, Arkansas and Louisiana as they seek hellhounds, skin walkers, ghosts and other paranormal phenomena.