Haunted History (2013)

America is often haunted by its past, which explains why ghost stories have always been an integral part of this nation’s oral history. Viewers will visit some of the darkest, scariest corners of the country—from the battlefields of Gettysburg to the exact spot of the Salem Witch Trials. Each episode will flash back to horrific events that transpired at these locations, while speaking with local historians and authorities on present day paranormal activity. Find out for sure if these tales are truly fact, fiction or something else entirely.