Haunted Junction

Studio

Studio Deen

Haruto Hojo is the son of a priest, which might sound normal. However, his school is the ground zero gathering point for everything ghost, spirit, and likewise, thanks to the obsessed (and also a ghost) headmaster of the school! In order to make sure everything runs normally, Hojo (who just wants to live a normal life), along with Mutsuki (prodigal Japanese priestess), and Kazumi (a frequently possessed monk), complete tasks that only seem to make the school more strange and hectic!

