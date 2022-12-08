Not Available

An all new local production, Haunting: Australia follows a group of global ghost grabbing experts as they investigate some of Australia’s most haunted locations. In an effort to finally dispel the myths and spooky legends around our country, the team investigate each site using a slew of techniques. Spooky sites such as Sydney’s Cockatoo Island and the Old Geelong Gaol in Victoria all receive the expert treatment as they’re explored and examined by the team. Internationally renowned ghost hunter Robb Demarest (Ghost Hunters International) leads the investigation with a sceptical yet open-minded approach. The team includes a number of paranormal professionals with clairvoyants, psychics and even exorcists forming a top supernatural task force. Demarest demands real physical or scientific evidence before believing a site is haunted. His scientific approach contrasts and complements the spiritual and psychic directions taken by the other team members.