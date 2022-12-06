Hawk of the Wilderness

Not Available

Dr Rand, leading and expedition to an uncharted island in the Arctic circle that may be the ancestral home of all Native Americans, is shipwrecked. The only survivors are Dr Rand's son and his servant Mokuyi. Years later, a message from the sinking ship is found and an expedition sets out to find the island again. Part of the crew, lead by smuggler Solerno, mutinies when they reach the island, abandoning Dr Munro and his expedition. Fortunately, Dr Munro and company are rescued by Kioga, the adult son of Dr Rand, who has been raised on the island by Mokuyi.