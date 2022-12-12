Not Available

Hawkeye is a television series, airing in syndication for one season during 1994-1995, and produced by Stephen J. Cannell. The series was filmed in North Vancouver and Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Based on characters from the Leatherstocking Tales, a set of novels written by James Fenimore Cooper, the series takes place in 1755 Hudson Valley, New York during the French and Indian War. It follows the main character, Natty Bumppo, his Native American companion Chingachgook, trading post owner Elizabeth Shields and other people stationed at or living in the vicinity of Fort Bennington.