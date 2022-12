Not Available

A sweeping adventure of America's first frontier. It's 1755, and the quiet land of the Hudson Valley is enmeshed in the turmoil of the French and Indian War. Of all the legends born here, none is more magnificent than the one they call "Hawkeye." A fair-minded woodsman and an unbeatable marksman, Hawkeye lives off the land and in harmony with his Indian friend, Chingachgook, the last of the tribe of Mohicans.