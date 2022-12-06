Hayami-san to Yobareru Hi

Not Available

Kanai Yuriko (Matsushima Nao) is the daughter of a company executive and full-time housewife who had taken great pains to bring her up. Although she has always dreamt of marriage, she has led a sheltered life and is not able to do any housework. Yuriko marries Kyoichi (Inohara Yoshihiko), the eldest of four brothers (Nakamaru Yuichi, Kaname Jun, Morinaga Yuki), and the two of them should have lived their newlywed life on their own ? ? or so she had thought. However, the disappearance of her husband?s mother (Kotegawa Yuko) results in her settling down in a household of men. She cannot get used to the family which has a different set of values and background, but her love for the family grows as she lives together with them, and she becomes an integral part of the family.