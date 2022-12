Not Available

The world's most famous children's books come to life in "HBO Storybook Musicals," the heartwarming animated musical specials from top-name creative talents. Watch as charming adaptation of popular children's books come to life on your television screen. The musical series combines animation that is true to the original story's illustrations, plus high-spirited songs from musical songwriters. "HBO Storybook Musicals" is an adorable show for the whole family.