This is a story of two physicians who are complete opposites. Although he's a skilled surgeon, Dr. Shiba does not believe that every life is worth saving, but is willing to perform any surgery for the right price. On the other hand, Dr. Ishikawa is an idealist who believes that doctors should treat all patients equally and fight to protect every person's right to live. Therefore, Ishikawa quickly becomes liked by hospital staff while Shiba continues to make enemies.