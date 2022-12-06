He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (2002)

Not Available

"I am Adam, Prince of Eternia, defender of the secrets of Castle Grayskull..." This was a revival of the classic 80's cartoon He-man and the Masters of the Universe for the modern age, it focused on the early adventures of Prince Adam, who, having just become Eternia's most powerful guardian He-Man, had to learn how to handle his new powers, and lead his allies into battle against the evil Skeletor. With the aid of his own Evil Warrior henchmen, Skeletor schemes to blanket Eternia in chaos, and rule over the planet in dominion. Only He-Man, guided and advised by the Sorceress of Castle Grayskull, stands in his way. With the aid of his trusted friends and Masters, he vows to end Skeletor's evil and the other evils that plague Eternia including King Hiss and the Snake Men's evil. The battle is joined as Good and Evil collide in a fight for Eternia's fate!