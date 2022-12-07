Not Available

From sex tapes to Aussies in Syria and so much more, Head First is a series about everyday Australians living extraordinary lives in hidden worlds. Welcome to the world of Internet love scams, celebrity sex tapes, Aussie freedom fighters, people born in the wrong bodies, and teens living under the Intervention. Armed with a mischievous sense of humour and a willingness to get involved in the action, Sabour Bradley wants to take you inside those worlds, and the only way to do that is to dive in… Head First.