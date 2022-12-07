Heading Out

Not Available

Meet Sara - a veterinarian so skilled she can spay a tortoise one-handed. She's successful, she's popular - there's just one chink in her armour - she's too scared to tell her parents she's gay. On the evening of her 40th birthday, Sara's friends give her an ultimatum: either she tells her parents when they come to visit in six weeks' time, or they will. To help Sara achieve this goal, they've saved up to buy a series of sessions with Toria, the eccentric and mildly-qualified lifestyle coach / therapist, and so the countdown begins.