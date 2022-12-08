Not Available

HEADLINERS is a reality-based electronic musical series following a couple of crazy and controversial EDM producers, Zapper and Datgirl, as they wrestle with taking their DJ careers from underground to mainstream. With a wild cast of festival-goers, promoters, ravers, agents, and dance floor bassheads, the pair navigate through renegade rave parties, debaucherous festivals and hip clubs and do whatever it takes to meet the promoter and be the next Headliners. If you thought Party Politics in the Senate was bad – try getting a Headlining timeslot at a festival!