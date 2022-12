Not Available

Han Jung-Ho works at a law firm. He is a powerful man and even becomes involved with the appointment of a government official. He is married to an elegant and beautiful woman, Choi Yeon-Hee, and has a perfect son, Han In-Sang. Yet, Han Jung-Ho and Choi Yeon-Hee face difficulties and various incidents after their son marries a girl they never expected as a daughter-in-law.