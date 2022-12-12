Heart and Greed

Not Available

Ling Lai-Ying and her husband Wong Wing-Ching have worked hard to develop their modest tea restaurant into an entrepreneurial success involving real estate investing and business. Lai-Ying’s younger brother Ling Shing-Fung even tries to help them get the company listed on the stock market. Initially, Wing-Ching does not agree with this. After seeing the century-old family print business run by his benefactor Hui Nga-Lun, who helped him get acquitted of a charge years ago, on the verge of bankruptcy, Wing-Ching agrees to Shing-Fung’s proposal by merging the two families’ businesses for mutual benefit. However, complications arise when other family members oppose the idea, and the social inequality between the two families causes more conflicts. Soon, the two families find themselves on the brink of open hostility and a massive war for revenge brews...