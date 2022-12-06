Heart of the City

Not Available

Wes Kennedy is an LA cop whose wife was brutally murdered. This left him with two kids. Robin, a rebellious teen, who blames Wes for her mother's death and suddenly found herself as the only woman in the house. Kevin is a seemingly well-adjusted you man and appears to be the strong one in the family. However, in one episode the facade of being the strong one breaks down when he asks: "When's it my turn?" In order to be at home in the daytime for his kids, Wes switches from the SWAT team to the night shift. The series focused back and forth from Wes's home life to his job with the stories intermingling in interesting ways. Unfortunatly this series was aired after "Life with Lucy" and "The Ellen Berstyn Show." These shows were flops and the entire Saturday night line-up was pulled in December and January. This show was replaced on Saturdays by Ohara. The show aired it's final few episodes in June and July of 1987 on Thursday night at 9:00 eastern time. Its final episode