The four-part Heart of the Country (BBC, 1987) TV Mini-Series by Fay Weldon, tells the story of Nathalie (Susan Penhaligon), a devoted wife and mother of two, who is abandoned by her husband and left with months of unpaid taxes, mortgage, school fees and grocery bills. She finds that in order to survive in her new circumstances she must either live off the state, or live off men. It was Weldon's first original TV serial.