Cha Hong Do suffers from social phobia and has a problem with severe blushing. She does have a strong sense of curiosity and learns from books and the internet. One day, Cha Hong Do's grandmother dies. Her grandmother was her only contact to the outside world. Cha Hong Do then begins doing housework as a maid, but disguises herself as an elderly woman. Through an incident, she meets a psychiatrist, Ko Yi Suk.