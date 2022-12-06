Heartburn Hotel

Not Available

Harry Springer (Tim Healey) and Duggie Strachan (Clive Russell) are ex-Army pals who served in the Falkland Islands together. Duggie was an infantryman, up at the 'sharp end', while Harry was in the Catering Corps. Harry saved Duggie's life - at least, that's what Harry reckons. Nowadays, Harry is the proud owner of the seedy Olympic Hotel in Smethwick and Duggie, now a teacher, is one of his reluctant guests. The hotel is populated mainly by drunks, homeless people on Social Security, asylum seekers and illegal immigrants.