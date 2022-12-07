Heartcatch Precure!

Not Available

Hanasaki Tsubomi is a girl in the second grade of middle school who likes flowers and plants. One day she experiences a weird dream. In that dream a large blooming tree appears. Suddenly it is losing all of its flowers and a fairy appears. A few days later after Tsubomi has transferred to Meidou Gakuen, suddenly the fairy from the dream appears before her and pleads to Tsubomi to become the legendary warrior Pretty Cure and protect the Tree of Hearts. However, Tsubomi declines as she doesn't think that she would be able to do that. However, a mysterious enemy suddenly strikes and steals the heartflower of Kurumi Erika, Tsubomi's new classmate. Now she doesn't have a choice. To retrieve Erika's heartflower she has to transform into Pretty Cure and fight. Working up the courage Tsubomi turns into Cure Blossom and a new chapter of the Legendary Warrior Pretty Cure begins!