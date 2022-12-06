Hearts and Bones

Not Available

A seven-part drama that explores the lives, loves, and careers of a group of friends from Coventry who all move to London. Emma is in a seven-year relationship with Mark Rose, with whom she has a son named Sam. She marries him although she loves his brother Rich, a butcher. Rich lives with his girlfriend Louise who is a hairdresser, but he finds the temptation of a dalliance with Emma hard to resist, especially when his relationship with Louise comes under strain when Louise's mother becomes ill. Also, there is Emma's best pal Amanda, who's single since splitting up with her investment banker boyfriend Michael; Romance novel writer Sinéad is besotted with Mark but turns to the Internet for love when he marries Rose; and Rich and Mark's younger brother Robbie, who comes to London for the wedding and stays to pursue his hobbies of beer and women.