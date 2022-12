Not Available

Gukhwa (Koo Hye Sun) is a young country girl who leaves Yanbian (China) for Korea to get married. When she arrives in Seoul, she finds out that her fiance had just died in a car accident. Instead of returning to China, she decides to stay and create a new life in Korea. With the help of her fiance’s family and in particular his nephew, Ugyeong (Lee Min Woo), she is able to overcome the hardship of living in a foreign country.