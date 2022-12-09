Not Available

Tatsuya Ikegami works for a real estate company, on an urban development project that costs billions of yen. The city of Sachio is currently proposed as the site of the project. To buy the necessary land, Tatsuya has to find out who the owners are. So he hides his identity and joins the Sachio volunteer fire department. There he meets other fire fighter volunteers including Sakura Azumi and Atsushi Goda. At first, Tatsuya who is focused on result policy, has a hard time relating with them, but he changes. Meanwhile, competition between Tatsuya and employees at the real estate company proposing an alternate site for the project becomes intense.