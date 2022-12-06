Not Available

Heathcliff And The Catillac Cats was a popular cartoon loved by many. Heathcliff was a big orange striped cat who went around his neighborhood playing practical jokes on a lot of people. He tormented his owner, Grandpa, but was friendly to Grandma, and Iggy Nutmeg. When he wasn't stealing fish from the fish market, he was out on a romantic evening with his girlfriend Sonja, or outsmarting the neighbor's bulldog Spike. Heathcliff got his start as a comic strip in the newspaper. He was created by George Gately and the strip continues to this day. Check out the links section to see where you can read the Heathcliff comic strip online. Even though Heathcliff has been in a few different Saturday morning cartoons, this page focuses on the Monday through Friday syndicated cartoon from 1984 by DiC Entertainment. Each half hour show consists of two 11 minute episodes, and a minute long "pet tips" segment at the end of the show. The first episode stars Heathcliff and the second