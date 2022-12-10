Heaven? ~My Restaurant, My Life~

Not Available

Kanako is about to open a French restaurant, for the sole purpose of making herself happy with good food and wine. She recruits Iga, a waiter who is undervalued at his current restaurant. After Kanako declares, “I’m convinced that you will become a great waiter,” he decides to work for her. However, he quickly finds out that not only is the restaurant poorly located – it’s in the middle of the cemetery, far away from downtown and residential areas – but none of the other staff, such as former hairdresser Kawai, have ever worked at a French restaurant.