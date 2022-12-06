Heaven Wars Shurato

Not Available

A 16-year-old boy named Shulato and his friend Guy happen to be drawn into a gigantic ball of light while competing in the final match of a martial art tournament and when they regain their senses, they find themselves transferred to a mystic heavenly sphere with a divine atmosphere. Then it is known that Shulato used to be the governing king of the unearthly world and that he has only been brought to his original state. However, Shulato is shocked as Guy suddenly turns hostile to him. After this unfortunate incident, a spectacular yet fantastic drama develops involving the two.