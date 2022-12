Not Available

I made the light, the water, and the earth below. Now it's time to make the life that dwells upon it. Actually... that sounds like a giant headache, so I'll contract it out! Heaven's Design Team is an agency that creates made-to-order life forms for their client, God. Why does this life form look like that? Why does this life form live this way? Watch the trials and successes of the designers and engineers forced to breathe life into God's absurd requests!