Heaven's Garden (2011)

Not Available

When you disobey your parents’ wishes and marry someone they don’t approve of, can you go back home again when the marriage fails? Jung Jae In (Yoo Ho Jeong) has no other choice but to return to her family home, despite being disowned by her father, Boo Sik, (Choi Bul Am) for marrying a divorced man with a daughter. But she brings her stepdaughter Eun Soo (Kim Sae Ron) and her daughter Hyun Soo (Ahn Seo Hyun) back to the picturesque countryside of the Kangwon Province when her husband Tae Sub (Kim Ho Jin) is imprisoned after his business goes bankrupt in Seoul. Leaving her daughters in her father’s care, Jae In returns to Seoul and hocks all of her possessions to bail her husband out of jail. On the day of his release, a mysterious woman meets her husband and leaves with him. Her world shaken, Jae In returns to her father’s home and faces the strained relationship with her father. Will Jae In be able to overcome her heartache and reconcile her family?