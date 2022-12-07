Heavy Metal Britannia

Not Available

Documentary which traces the development of British heavy metal from its beginnings in the Midlands to its international triumph. In the late 60s bands such as Deep Purple, Uriah Heep and Black Sabbath were forging a new kind of hard rock sound - loud, tough, energetic and often dark in outlook - which grew to be known as heavy metal. Bands like Judas Priest took metal further during the 70s, but by the 80s its originators had fallen foul of punk rock, creative stasis or drug and alcohol abuse.