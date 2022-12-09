Heidi (2015)

Not Available

Knee-high to a grasshopper, Heidi, a young orphan brunette with curly hair and the face of an angel, is brought by her aunt to the Swiss Alps to live with her grand-father, a silent and solitary old man. Taking up the challenges of her new existence, she will display all her strength and natural resources to find her rightful place in a sometimes harsh and unfriendly environment. Whether in the magnificent mountain settings with Peter, the goatherd or shut away in a big mansion in Frankfurt with Clara, a disabled girl confined to a wheelchair, Heidi will learn the priceless value of friendship and mutual help. Like a ray of sunshine, Heidi lights up and soothes the hearts of people and animals around her, inspiring them with her enthusiastic, generous and wonderful zest for life. The essence of a positive heroine, Heidi goes through life in the present without ever losing her innocence and her free-spirited manners.