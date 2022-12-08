Not Available

Set in 1992, Heimsendir is an isolated mental hospital on the outskirts of Reykjavík. The hospital, referred to as ‘World’s End’ is a last resort for many mental patients, many of whom consider it a home. Elementary school teacher, Einar, is committed against his will after a severe nervous breakdown and is critical about how things are run at the hospital and before long he has most of the patients on his side, rooting for change. Finally, fed up with his arguments falling on deaf ears, he stages a revolution and takes over the hospital, declaring its a state within a state, a Utopia for the mentally ill.